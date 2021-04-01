StockMarketWire.com - Uranium stockpiler Yellow Cake said it has appointed Emily Manning as an independent non-executive director with effect from 31 March 2021 following the resignation of Alexandra Nethercott-Parkes as an independent non-executive director.
Manning acts as a client director of Langham Hall Fund Management, which provides administrative services to the company.
Yellow Cake said: 'Emily brings to the board comprehensive knowledge of the running and regulations of Jersey structures with a strong understanding of internal governance and company secretarial experience.'
At 9:16am: [LON:YCA] Yellow Cake Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 196p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
