StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain said it has engaged Guidehouse, a consultancy and solutions provider, to research and advise on science-based solutions towards Argo's long-term strategy to eliminate its climate impact.

'This work will include providing a full climate action plan to achieve Argo's goal of becoming a net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) company,' the company said.

'Guidehouse combines its depth of expertise as a global sustainability leader with its extensive experience providing advisory services to the technology industry,' it added.


At 10:05am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com