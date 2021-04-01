StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain said it has engaged Guidehouse, a consultancy and solutions provider, to research and advise on science-based solutions towards Argo's long-term strategy to eliminate its climate impact.
'This work will include providing a full climate action plan to achieve Argo's goal of becoming a net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) company,' the company said.
'Guidehouse combines its depth of expertise as a global sustainability leader with its extensive experience providing advisory services to the technology industry,' it added.
At 10:05am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
