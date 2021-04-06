StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Saint-Gobain said it had invested €45 million to ramp-up capacity at its plasterboard manufacturing line at its Turda plant in Romania.
The move comes as the company sought to meet the 'rapidly growing local needs as well as those of the Central and Eastern European countries,' the company said.
This line would be operational in April 2023, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
