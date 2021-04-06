StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group RenalytixAI said positive study results had been achieved for its flagship KidneyIntelX product.
KidneyIntelX had more accurately predicted progressive kidney function decline and kidney failure in a cohort of 1,146 type-two diabetes patients with early-stage kidney disease versus the current standard of care.
The results of the study, which was the second peer-reviewed clinical validation study on KidneyIntelX, were published in Diabetologia , the official journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.
When urine albumin to creatinine ratio testing was performed, the positive predictive value for progressive decline in kidney function was 69% for those scored as high-risk by KidneyIntelX, versus 40% identified as highest-risk by KDIGO categorization.
That was a 72% improvement compared to standard of care. In addition, only 7% of those scored as low-risk by KidneyIntelX experienced progression.
'Given these additional clinical study findings, we are confident that KidneyIntelX will be adopted as part of the standard of care in assessing the risk of progressive kidney decline in individuals with early-stage diabetic kidney disease,' chief medical officer Michael J. Donovan said.
'These results published in Diabetologia further validate our rigorous scientific and clinical approach, which is focused on early detection and aggressive clinical intervention for those found to be at the highest risk.'
