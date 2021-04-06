StockMarketWire.com - Battery technology company Ilika said it is collaborating with Comau, part of the Fiat Group, to scale up the company's existing Goliath battery project.
The company will receive a £235,000 grant from Advanced Propulsion Centre towards its related costs over the 12-month project.
'The project, which is led by Ilika, has two objectives, firstly to design the scale up of Ilika's existing Goliath pre pilot line to increase production of solid-state cells from 1kWh per week to 10kWh per week,' the company siad.
