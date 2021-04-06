StockMarketWire.com - Cancer therapies and diagnostics group Avacta entered into a global distribution agreement with ABCAM to sell the company'sSARS-CoV-2 research Affimer reagents.
Under the worldwide, non-exclusive distribution agreement, ABCAM would enable the global research community to access Avacta's SARS-CoV-2 spike protein Affimer research reagents through its on-line catalogue.
At 9:26am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
