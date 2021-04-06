StockMarketWire.com - Minerals exploration and development company Alien Metals has reported that the initial results from the recently completed surface mapping and sampling program carried out on its newly-acquired Nueva Andromeda permit are 'greatly encouraging' to the overall San Celso project.
The company has announced that high grade silver up to 734g/t and 1.9% zinc have been encountered at the new extension to its San Celso Silver Project in Mexico.
Chief executive and technical director Bill Brodie Good said: 'We are very pleased with the results of this sampling and mapping program, which are greatly encouraging for the potential of the project.
'We were particularly pleased to see that the results confirm our interpretation that there is a continuation of silver and base metals mineralisation and historic mining within the Nueva Andromeda permit area, with the total strike length now increased by a further 20-30% for the San Celso Project.'
He added: 'The samples are all composed of quartz and carbonate dominant vein material with varying amounts of sulphides and hence are very similar to the mineralisation seen in the San Celso veins to the north. All samples were taken from the surface as float associated with various size dumps from the historic mining in the area.'
Alien Metals confirmed that a detailed review of all data from the project has been conducted and a plan to attempt to access the historic underground workings in this area are being prepared to further increase knowledge and add sampling information, while work continues on obtaining the drilling permit grant.
