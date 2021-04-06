StockMarketWire.com - IT equipment distributor Northamber has appointed to the board Tony Lee as finance director and Riccardo Reggio as a non-executive director, each with effect from 1 April 2021.
Lee re-joined Northamber as director of finance in August 2020, having previously held that role at the company from 2003 to 2005.
He was chief executive of Formjet from 2006 to 2010.
Reggio has advised public and private companies in the UK and internationally and worked at Monitor Group for 15 years, including as a partner in the Monitor Corporate Strategy Practice and Group Corporate Finance Practice.
Chairman Colin Thompson said: 'We are delighted to welcome Tony and Riccardo to the board and with them their considerable respective experience which will further strengthen both our senior management team and the board.'
