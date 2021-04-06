StockMarketWire.com - Big data technology group Rosslyn Data Technologies has announced its chief executive Roger Bullen is stepping down from the board with immediate effect and will be succeeded by Paul Watts, who joined in August 2020 as chief customer officer.
The company said that Bullen will remain available to the board for 'transition assistance' over the coming six months and that, during the transition period, chairman James Appleby will be committing more time to the group for at least the next six months.
Ash Mehta will take on additional responsibilities in the CFO role.
Appleby said: 'It has been a pleasure working with Roger. He leaves the group in a good position for the next stage of sales-led growth under Paul Watts.'
Prior to joining Rosslyn, Watts was president and chief executive of Blue Prism KK Japan, a robotic process automation company.
The company said it expects the results for the year ending 30 April 2021 to be in line with market expectations.
At 3:05pm: [LON:RDT] Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc Ord Gbp0.005 share price was 0p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: