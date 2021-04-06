StockMarketWire.com - By the close the FTSE 100 was up 1.3% to 6,823.42 buoyed by the latest projections from the International Monetary Fund suggesting Western economies are recovering faster than anticipated.
By 4.30pm UK time the US S&P 500 index had made fresh, albeit modest, gains to trade at new record highs, rising 0.1% to 4,083.12.
Oil major BP gained 3.8% to 300.9p after it said it was on track to reach its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of its financial year.
Disposal proceeds in 2021 were forecast to be at the top end of BP's previously announced $4‑to-$6 billion range, the company said.
Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe fell 3.6% to £11.68 on guiding for annual adjusted pre-tax profit to rise to around £191 million in line with consensus expectations.
Oil company Tullow Oil rose 1.7% to 50p after it started a multi-year oil drilling campaign offshore Ghana.
Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica gained 4.8% to 998p, having signed an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of various types of viral vectors.
Software group Sage gained 0.4% to 627.2p following news that it had agreed to sell its Swiss business to Infoniqa for around CHF 50 million (£39 million).
Low-cost carrier Ryanair gained 0.3% after its passenger volumes plunged 91% year-on-year as the pandemic continued to roil travel markets.
Rival budget carrier Wizz Air gained 2.7% to £51.12 as its March volumes fell by a more modest, but still substantial, 73%.
Healthcare services provider Totally added 2.8% to 31.4p after its urgent care division won a number of contract extensions worth a combined £17.8 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
