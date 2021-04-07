StockMarketWire.com - Power generation company Drax said the Canadian government had given the company the green light to acquire Pinnacle Renewable Energy, with completion expected to occur on 13 April 2021.
On 6 April, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order, paving the way for the acquisition, first announced on 8 February, to proceed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
