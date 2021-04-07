StockMarketWire.com - Event solutions provider Arena Events said it had won a tender for the operating business and assets of Aztec Shaffer for $25.6 million.
The bid was submitted on 2 April 2021 in accordance with an auction process pursuant to Section 363 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
The total value of the bid was $25.6 million funded by Arena's equity contribution of $3.35 million for its 50% equity stake in NewCo and a debt financing package from the co-bidders totalling $18.25 million, the company said.
Completion remains subject to the sale hearing at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on 12 April 2021, it added.
At 8:20am: [LON:ARE] Arena Events Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 8.34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
