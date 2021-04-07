StockMarketWire.com - Argo Blockchain reported an uptick in monthly mining output in March that helped cryptocurrency mining company to generate record revenue in the first quarter.
During the month of March, Argo mined 165 Bitcoin, compared with 129 BTC in February, taking the total amount of BTC mined in Q1 to 387 BTC.
Mining revenue in March jumped to £6.57 million from £4.34 million in February, taking revenue to £13.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, the company's most profitable quarter to date.
'This income has been generated at an average mining margin of approximately 80% for Q1 2021,' the company said.
At 9:57am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: