Interim Result
13/04/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
20/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
20/04/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
21/04/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
21/04/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
21/04/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
22/04/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
22/04/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
22/04/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
28/04/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
28/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/04/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
Final Result
12/04/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
12/04/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
12/04/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
12/04/2021 Instem PLC (INS)
12/04/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
13/04/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
13/04/2021 Sourcebio International Plc Ord Gbp0.0015 (SBI)
13/04/2021 Sigmaroc PLC (SRC)
13/04/2021 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
13/04/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
13/04/2021 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
14/04/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
14/04/2021 Verici Dx Plc Ord Gbp0.001 (VRCI)
15/04/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
15/04/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
15/04/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
15/04/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
15/04/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
19/04/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
19/04/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
20/04/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
20/04/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
20/04/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
20/04/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
21/04/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
21/04/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
21/04/2021 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)
27/04/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
27/04/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
27/04/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
27/04/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
AGM / EGM
09/04/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
09/04/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
09/04/2021 Online Blockchain PLC (OBC)
12/04/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
12/04/2021 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
12/04/2021 Baron Oil PLC (BOIL)
14/04/2021 Afc Energy PLC (AFC)
15/04/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
15/04/2021 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)
15/04/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
15/04/2021 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
16/04/2021 Dods Group PLC (DODS)
16/04/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
19/04/2021 St James House PLC (SJH)
19/04/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
20/04/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
20/04/2021 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
20/04/2021 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
20/04/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
20/04/2021 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
21/04/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
21/04/2021 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
21/04/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
22/04/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
22/04/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
22/04/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
22/04/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
22/04/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
22/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
22/04/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
22/04/2021 Bidstack Group PLC (BIDS)
22/04/2021 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG)
22/04/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
22/04/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
22/04/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
22/04/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
22/04/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
22/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
22/04/2021 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
22/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
22/04/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
23/04/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
23/04/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
23/04/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
26/04/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
26/04/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
27/04/2021 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
27/04/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
27/04/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
28/04/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
28/04/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
28/04/2021 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
28/04/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
28/04/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)
28/04/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
28/04/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
28/04/2021 Krm22 PLC (KRM)
28/04/2021 Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT)
28/04/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
28/04/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
28/04/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
28/04/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
28/04/2021 (FNTL)
28/04/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
28/04/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
Trading Statement
12/04/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
13/04/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/04/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/04/2021 (ROO)
15/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
15/04/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
16/04/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
19/04/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
20/04/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
20/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
20/04/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
20/04/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
20/04/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
21/04/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
21/04/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
21/04/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
21/04/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
21/04/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
21/04/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
22/04/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
22/04/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/04/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/04/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
22/04/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
22/04/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
22/04/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
28/04/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
Ex-Dividend
09/04/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
09/04/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
09/04/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
09/04/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
09/04/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
13/04/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com