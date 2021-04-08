StockMarketWire.com -

CA

09/04/2021 13:30 labour force survey


CH

09/04/2021 06:45 unemployment


CN

09/04/2021 04:00 consumer and producer price indices


DE

09/04/2021 07:00 foreign trade
09/04/2021 07:00 industrial production


ES

09/04/2021 08:00 industrial production


EU

09/04/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments


FR

09/04/2021 07:45 industrial production


IT

09/04/2021 09:00 retail sales


UK

09/04/2021 00:01 BRC footfall monitor
09/04/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
09/04/2021 09:30 narrow money (notes & coin) and reserve balances
09/04/2021 12:00 Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin


US

09/04/2021 13:30 producer price index
09/04/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade

