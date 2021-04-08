DE
08/04/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
EU
08/04/2021 10:00 PPI
FR
08/04/2021 07:45 balance of payments
08/04/2021 07:45 foreign trade
IE
08/04/2021 11:00 industrial production
08/04/2021 11:00 CPI
JP
08/04/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/04/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
08/04/2021 07:00 economy watchers survey
UK
08/04/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
US
08/04/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
08/04/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
