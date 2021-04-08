StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property owner British Land said it had pre-let nearly 30% of office space at 1 Broadgate to real estate services firm JLL on a 15-year term.

JLL, which will make 1 Broadgate its new UK flagship office, will move into the flagship location following completion of 1 Broadgate in 2025.

Enabling works are already underway with demolition due to start May 2021, the company said.

The lease for 134,000 sq ft on a 15 year term represented a pre-let of nearly 30% of the office space, it added.

'This building will be the most energy efficient British Land has ever delivered, targeting a base build operational efficiency of c.55 kWheq per m2 already ahead of the company's 2030 energy intensity targets for new developments,' British Land said.






