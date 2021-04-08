StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender OSB Group reported a 9% drop in annual earnings but has credited its resilient business model in delivering strong results amid the pandemic.
Underlying pre-tax profit fell slightly to £346.2 million for the year ending Dec 31, 2020, from £381.1 million a year prior, while its net loan book grew 4% to £19.2 billion, the lender confirmed in its preliminary results.
The group suffered due to an impairment provision of £20 million, related to potential third-party fraud.
Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group, described it as an ‘isolated incident’.
The lender has recommended a final dividend of 14.5 pence per share, representing 25% of full-year underlying earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders, in line with its stated dividend policy.
At 8:05am: [LON:OSB] Osb Group PLC share price was 0p at 390p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: