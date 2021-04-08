StockMarketWire.com - Diversified Gas & Oil said its bank lending group, led by KeyBank National Association had reaffirmed the existing $425 million borrowing base of the company's senior secured credit facility.
There were no changes to pricing, covenants or other material terms after completing the credit facility's semi-annual redetermination, the company said.
At 8:28am: [LON:DGOC] Diversified Gas Oil PLC share price was 0p at 112p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
