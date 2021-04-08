StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said it was on track to deliver a material uplift on first-half financial results compared to last year following 'excellent' production, sales and pricing performances in Q1
Record monthly crude palm oil production volumes in March of 6,895 tonnes, a 9% increase on March 2020, took Q1 production to 71,500, up 27.92% from last year.
CPO sales rose 26% to 13,921 tonnes during Q1 at an average realised price of €794 per tonne, up 20% from a year earlier.
'Not only are volumes of CPO produced and sold significantly up on the prior year but so too are average realised prices. This combination is driving a very strong H1 financial performance,' the company said.
At 8:43am: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was 0p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: