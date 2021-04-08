StockMarketWire.com - Financial services consultancy firm Alpha FMC said it expects to report adjusted EBITDA for the full financial year toward the upper-end of the range of current market expectations as momentum had continued into the second half of the year.
'Following a resilient first half, trading has continued to firm in the second half,' the company said.
Alpha FMC expects to report its results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on Thursday, 24 June 2021.
At 9:29am: [LON:AFM] Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC share price was 0p at 219p
