StockMarketWire.com - Highcroft Investments reported that net asset value per share fell in for the year ended 2020 as its property portfolio suffered a hit from declining valuations and a fall in net property income.
Net asset value per share was expected to decrease by 6% to 1,104 pence year-on-year as net property income fell 3.4% to £5,464,000.
Its property portfolio value fell 5.4% to £82,060,000.
'Whilst all retail locations were hit hard by lockdowns throughout 2020 it is fair to say that high street retail took the worst of it with retail parks fairing slightly better due to their ability to adhere more easily to social distancing rules and work as click and collect locations for online orders,' the company said.
