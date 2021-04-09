StockMarketWire.com - Richard Roberts has been appointed an independent eon-Executive director of Webis, the global gaming group.
Roberts has extensive experience of the online sports entertainment industry, having been director of the London-listed global sports entertainment company Sportech, and successfully facilitating and building the sports betting platform, FaceOff, in the US.
Ed Comins, Webis's managing director, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Rich to the Board of Webis. His experience in the gaming industry will prove invaluable, and we are sure he will make a very positive contribution to the Board.'
At 9:18am: [LON:WEB] Webis Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: