CA
15/04/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/04/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/04/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
DE
13/04/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
15/04/2021 07:00 CPI
15/04/2021 09:00 Ifo joint rconomic forecast
ES
14/04/2021 08:00 CPI
15/04/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
14/04/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
14/04/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/04/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/04/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
13/04/2021 09:00 industrial production
15/04/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
14/04/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
15/04/2021 05:30 revised retail sales
UK
13/04/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
13/04/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
13/04/2021 07:00 trade
13/04/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
14/04/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
15/04/2021 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's Credit Conditions Survey
US
13/04/2021 13:30 CPI
13/04/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
14/04/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/04/2021 19:00 Fed's Beige Book
15/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
15/04/2021 13:30 advance monthly retail sales
15/04/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/04/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com