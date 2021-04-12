StockMarketWire.com - Ingredients supplier Treatt said it expected to grow its first-half revenue by 14%, while also achieving an improvement in margins.
Revenue for the six months through March was seen rising to around £60.8 million, up from £53.6 million year-on-year.
Growth was particularly strong in the tea, health and wellness and fruit and vegetables categories, 'meeting growing global consumer demand for healthier living', Treatt said.
The company said gross margin improvements reflected the growth in those categories and the transition into 'more sophisticated, solution-driven' products in citrus.
'Trading in line with the board's revised expectations as announced in January 2021,' it added.
Treatt said it was opening a new UK headquarters in April, with staff beginning to transition on a phased basis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: