StockMarketWire.com - Super yacht maintenance company GYG said Harwood Capital, one of its major shareholders, was in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible 92.5 pence per share cash offer for the company.
The possible offer price represented a premium of approximately 10.78% to the closing middle market price of 83.5p a share on 8 April 2021.
Under market rules, Harwood Capital is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 7 May 2021, either to announce a firm intention that it would make an offer for GYG or to walk away.
