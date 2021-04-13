StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust said it had collected abut 93% of rent due for the March quarter.
The company said the collection rate was ahead of the amount collected in the previous two quarters of 89%.
As at 31 March, its property portfolio was independently valued at €274.3 million, a decrease of 0.6%, or €1.8 million, on the 31 December 2020 valuation of €276.1 million.
At 9:59am: [LON:SERE] Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc share price was 0p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: