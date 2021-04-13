StockMarketWire.com - Online wine retailer Naked Wines has announced Darryl Rawlings is set to succeed Ian Harding at the forthcoming annual general meeting in August 2021, when he retires as chairman.
The company said that Rawlings, founder and CEO of Trupanion, will join the board with immediate effect as an independent non-executive director and added that his 'insights and mentorship' for the Naked executive team will be 'invaluable' as the group continues its expansion.
Harding said: 'The group has evolved beyond all recognition over the last five years - from a UK-orientated store-based retailer, into a fast growing and agile DtC subscription business with an entrepreneurial culture and strong focus on its huge US growth opportunity.
'Darryl's appointment adds valuable skills and experience, and a further US focus to the team.'
Rawlings added: 'Naked is disrupting the wine industry through its unique business model and superior offering to both customers and winemakers. Nick and the team have created a compelling consumer proposition with attractive economics and high retention.'
At 1:18pm: [LON:WINE] Naked Wines PLC share price was 0p at 455.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
