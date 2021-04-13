StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Metals Exploration has reported that it sold 18,316 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2021, although gold sales were lower than the previous quarter.
The company said that it sold the gold at an average realised gold price of $1,788 per ounce, amounting to gold sales in the first quarter of $32.8 million, down from $37.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Chief executive Darren Bowden said: 'Following on from our record quarter in Q4 2020 we are very pleased to report further excellent progress during Q1 2021 with gold sales continuing to be strong, with 18,316 ounces sold during the quarter.'
The company reported no lost time injuries during the period and that ore and waste mined for the quarter was slightly above forecast, at 2.43Mt.
It expects full-year 2021 gold production to be between 64,000 and 69,000 ounces.
At 1:52pm: [LON:MTL] Metals Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
