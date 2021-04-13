StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom has signed new advertising sales partnerships with MAPP Media in the UK and Ideabrew Studios in India and announced strategic partnership extensions with True Crime Obsessed and The Morning Toast.
The company said it will partner with MAPP Media to expand podcast monetisation in the UK, with MAPP providing dynamic ad insertion sales across Audioboom's portfolio of more than 8,000 podcasts.
Audioboom and the Australian Radio Network (ARN) have expanded and extended their strategic partnership to 2023, with ARN providing exclusive advertising sales across Audioboom's Australian inventory.
A new sales partnership with Ideabrew Studios is intended to monetise the company's downloads in India and the Middle East.
Audioboom has expanded and extended its strategic partnership with podcast True Crime Obsessed until 2024, which includes a development deal to launch new podcasts under the Obsessed Network brand over the coming three years.
Daily podcast The Morning Toast has renewed its partnership with Audioboom until 2022, which will see the company develop global commercial, distribution and marketing opportunities for the show.
Audioboom also said it will also continue to invest in 'key creative talent' for the Audioboom Originals Network, with the launch of 'Dark Air with Terry Carnation'.
Chief executive Stuart Last said: 'Our sales partners in Australia, the UK and India are experts at monetising podcasts, and combined with Audioboom's scale will deliver strong value to our original podcasts and independent creators.'
He added: 'We continue to lead the way for quality content and creative talent development, and market-leading monetisation across our global podcast network.
'Our content focused growth strategy is accelerating our audience reach and providing strong revenue opportunities for the business.'
