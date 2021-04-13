StockMarketWire.com - Events and data analytics company Bonhill has appointed Jonathan Glasspool to succeed Neil Sachdev as non-executive chairman when he stands down at the forthcoming annual general meeting on 27 May 2021.
Sachdev, who joined the group as non-executive chairman in November 2017, will retire following the conclusion of the AGM.
Chief executive Simon Stilwell said: 'On behalf of the board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Neil for his support, inspiration and commitment, particularly since the acquisition of Investment News in August 2018.'
Glasspool, who joins as non-executive chairman with effect from the conclusion of the AGM, was until July 2020 executive director of Bloomsbury Publishing, managing director at Bloomsbury's non-consumer division and President of Bloomsbury USA and India.
Stilwell added: 'We look forward to working with him as we continue to build our global brands, including our focus on recurring digital and subscription revenues.
'It is an exciting time to be joining Bonhill as the group continues its transformation following the challenges of 2020, and ready to build on the opportunities before us in 2021 and beyond.'
