StockMarketWire.com - The asset servicing arm of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest banks, has selected MJ Hudson as its global partner for private markets ESG servces and reporting.
MJ Hudson was selected following a comprehensive, global process.
The partnership will provide MUFG Investor Services' clients with an array of services catering to investor needs, starting at the pre-investment stage.
These include services pertaining to policy creation and investment strategy integration, SFDR consultancy and due diligence, as well as ESGIQ, a proprietary digital platform for the monitoring of and reporting on ESG factors, and supporting marketing services.
The services will be available to institutional investors, fund of fund managers and general partners investing in, or operating any private market strategies, including private equity, venture capital, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.
This partnership adds reach to the MJ Hudson offering in private markets ESG, an area of asset management that is experiencing considerable growth.
Mathew Hudson, CEO of MJ Hudson, said: ‘We see this as a clear endorsement of our expertise and the quality of the services we provide in this area. ESG and sustainability are difficult disciplines to master and properly integrate into an investment strategy. It is encouraging for the whole industry that MUFG Investor Services has made this aspect of its service offering such a high priority.’
John Sergides, CEO at MUFG Investor Services, added: ‘As ESG regulatory requirements continue to evolve, and private markets are increasingly faced with a lack of available ESG data, our new solution will support fund managers by ensuring they can navigate these changes, and have access to robust, customized ESG data and assessments, that uncover red flags and identify value-creation opportunities.
‘The solution will also help fund managers to assess the ESG governance and sustainability profile of underlying assets, as well as evaluate exposures to exclusion industries, and is an important step towards ESG transparency across private markets.’
