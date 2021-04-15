StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Chesnara confirmed that all remaining conditions for its acquisition of the Dutch insurance portfolio of Brand New Day Levensverzekeringen N.V. had now been fulfilled.

The conversion of policies onto the systems of Chesnara's Waard Leven N.V. had also been completed.




At 9:01am: [LON:CSN] Chesnara PLC share price was 0p at 276p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com