StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Chesnara confirmed that all remaining conditions for its acquisition of the Dutch insurance portfolio of Brand New Day Levensverzekeringen N.V. had now been fulfilled.
The conversion of policies onto the systems of Chesnara's Waard Leven N.V. had also been completed.
At 9:01am: [LON:CSN] Chesnara PLC share price was 0p at 276p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: