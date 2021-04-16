StockMarketWire.com - Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore reported a fall in third-quarter assets under management as volatile market conditions weighed on investment performance.
For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, assets under management fell by US$3.1 billion, as net inflows of US$1.5 billion were offset by negative investment performance of US$4.6 billion.
'The past quarter has shown that as economies transition from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic back to growth, there will be periods of market volatility as they adjust towards normality,' the company said.
'Central bank policies are expected to remain supportive, which provides a solid backdrop for continued superior economic growth and strong performance in emerging markets,'it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
