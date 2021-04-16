StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca's proposed acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals has been cleared by the US Federal Commission, following the end of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.
The announcement follows competition clearances in Canada, Brazil, Russia and other countries globally. Additional global regulatory clearances are pending, including but not limited to the UK, EU and Japan. Marc Dunoyer, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), said: 'These clearances further advance us towards closing our acquisition of Alexion. We remain focused on the next chapter for AstraZeneca and Alexion, building on our combined expertise in immunology and precision medicines and our shared ambition to bring more innovative medicines to patients worldwide. We look forward to working closely with other global authorities as we progress toward this goal.'
The proposed acquisition, first announced in December 2020, would enhance the company's scientific presence in immunology by adding Alexion's innovative complement-technology platforms and strong pipeline.
At 2:59pm: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8633p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
