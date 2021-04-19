StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications group Vodafone said African unit Vodacom would partner with the African Union Development Agency to offer mobile technology to asset in a Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
The so-called mVacciNation digital toolbox was a mobile technology platform that managed vaccination appointments and stock availability.
The technology, to be rolled out across up to 50 countries, already had been deployed in South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria.
Vodacom is majority owned by Vodafone, which has a 60.5% stake in the business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: