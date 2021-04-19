StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata reported narrower first-half losses following a jump in revenue amid ongoing momentum.

For the six-month period ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £7.3 million from £10.4 million year-on-year as revenue jumped to £5.2 million from £0.5 million.

'Much work remains to be done but we have made huge progress in our quest to take the company to a level of steady revenues and achieve profitability,'the company said.




At 8:52am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was 0p at 36.75p



