StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata reported narrower first-half losses following a jump in revenue amid ongoing momentum.
For the six-month period ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £7.3 million from £10.4 million year-on-year as revenue jumped to £5.2 million from £0.5 million.
'Much work remains to be done but we have made huge progress in our quest to take the company to a level of steady revenues and achieve profitability,'the company said.
At 8:52am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was 0p at 36.75p
