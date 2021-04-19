StockMarketWire.com - ITM Power said it had sold an electrolyser and supporting equipment to partner Linde for the H2Pioneer project in Austria.
The HGas3SP electrolyser system would not only produce green hydrogen, but the hydrogen produced would be ultra-pure, for semiconductor manufacture.
'One of the main goals of the H2Pioneer project is demonstrating the production of green hydrogen on-site to be used in semiconductor production, mostly replacing the supply of liquified hydrogen delivered in trailers,' the company said.
At 9:32am: [LON:ITM] Itm Power PLC share price was 0p at 293p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
