StockMarketWire.com - Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service business eEnergy said it had made an £126,000 investment in eEnergy Insights, a smart metering measurement equipment and analytics business.
eEnergy Insights had acquired a 33% stake in Measure My Energy Limited and certain associated intellectual property assets.
The assets acquired included 'proprietary hardware and software, which allow customers to analyse and monitor itemised ('behind-the-meter') energy usage data via a live cloud portal,' the company said.
'Access to granular energy usage data is central to our strategy to build an integrated energy management and energy efficiency platform for customers,' Energy said.
