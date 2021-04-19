StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare and life science investor Syncona has announced that chief executive of Syncona Investment Management Martin Murphy has been appointed by portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics as non-executive chairman.
Murphy started his new role on the board of directors at Autolus Therapeutics on 15 April 2021.
He said: 'I am delighted to take up the role of chairman at Autolus at an important time in the company's development as it looks to progress AUTO1 through a pivotal Phase II study.
'I am excited about the company's potential and the opportunity to continue to support, and work alongside, Christian and Autolus' talented and experienced senior management team.'
At 1:10pm: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was 0p at 278p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: