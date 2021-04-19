StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health announced it has been successful with its tender under Public Health England's National Microbiology Framework for clinical laboratory diagnostic testing services.
The National Microbiology Framework contract, which is valued at £15 billion, will be served by multiple successful bidders, with only 50 companies appointed to this lot.
Under the framework agreement, Yourgene said it will be able to offer its Clarigene SARS-CoV-2 PCR assay and associated Manchester-based clinical laboratory testing services.
Chief executive Lyn Rees said: 'We are delighted with the further successful tender award under Lot 4 of the Microbiology Framework. This reinforces the reputation of our accredited lab based COVID testing services and we look forward to updating shareholders should we secure future call-off contracts under this framework agreement.'
In an earlier announcement today (19 April), Yourgene Health confirmed it had been successful with its tender for lot one under the framework agreement, diagnostic goods and services.
