StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said it had appointed Mechanical Testing as a distributor for its Nextcore products in the US.
MTI was a New York-based provider of drone services for the construction industry.
'Their addition to the Nextcore distribution network means there are now 16 Nextcore distributors internationally,' Maestrano said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: