StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning company React said it had won a contract worth just over just over £585,000 from one of its facility management customers operating in the national highways sector.
React said the contract value was more than double the customer's previous annual contract commitment with the company.
It would run for a period of twelve months from April 2021 through to the end of March 2022.
'The contract builds upon a much smaller prior arrangement to now provide ongoing deep cleaning services to a number of sites, adding elements of new regular pre-planned maintenance services to the scope,' React said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: