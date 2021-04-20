StockMarketWire.com - Mobility solutions group Crimson Tide said it had signed a three-year agreement with the World Federation of Haemophilia.
The development followed the successful completion of a pilot phase announced by the company on 26 January.
The agreement would initially enable up to 100 clinicians globally to use the company's mpro5 technology to scan pharmaceuticals, verifying their expiry and authenticity.
The mpro5 platform would be integrated into WFH's system senabling real-time data captured from mpro5 to be available to all users around the world, replacing an ineffective existing paper-based data input, Crimson Tide.
