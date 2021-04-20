StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform IntegraFin reported a rise in quarterly funds under direction for the second quarter, driven by record quarterly inflows as demand was propped up price cuts announced in December.
For the three months ended 31 March 2021, funds under direction totalled £46,929 million, representing an increase of 4.7% over the quarter.
Over the same period the FTSE All Share Index rose by 4.3% and the MSCI World Index (Large & Mid Cap) rose by 3.6%.
'In our second quarter we achieved our highest ever quarterly inflows,' the company said.
Gross inflows increased 27% in Q2 year-on-year, and outflows increased broadly as expected in line with FUD, while net inflows consequently were 33% higher.
'The strength of inflows reflects not only a strong tax year end performance, but also advisers' positive reaction to price reductions announced in December and our continuing delivery of quality service,' the company said.
The company expects to announce half year results on 20 May 2021.
