StockMarketWire.com - DiscoverIE said it expected underlying earnings for the full year to be above the upper end of market expectations as trading momentum in the final two months of the year continued to strengthen.
Group sales in the second half were 9% ahead of the first half with a return to organic growth of 1% in the last two months of the year, with overall group sales for the full year 3% lower.
'The strong order book and momentum provide a solid base for sustained organic sales growth whilst further investing in growth initiatives,' the company said.
'With a clear strategy focused on long-term high quality growth markets, a strong funnel of design wins and acquisition targets, the group is well positioned to make further progress in the year ahead, in line with its key strategic indicators,' it added.
At 9:01am: [LON:DSCV] Discoverie Group Plc share price was 0p at 632p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
