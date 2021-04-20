StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company DX said it added over 300 new vehicles, taking the group's fleet to over 900 vehicles, and providing a boost to capacity.
The new vehicles would serve both of the group's divisions, DX freight and DX express, and were being rolled out across the group's nationwide network.
'They will increase the capacity and operational effectiveness of both divisions, supporting the Group's ongoing expansion,' the company said.
At 9:03am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was 0p at 18.1p
