StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it had signed a strategic partnership with Spectral Geophysics to boost its exploration efforts.
The partnership 'significantly bolsters our exploration capabilities, and will allow Kavango to "deploy more sophisticated methods and remote sensing technologies into the Kalahari Suture Zone," the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Kavango has agreed to issue 3 million shares - at a price of 3 pence a share - and 3 million warrants for priority access to Spectral's technical expertise and advanced remote surveying technologies.
At 9:32am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.85p
