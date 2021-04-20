StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability upgraded its outlook on annual revenue and adjusted earnings following 'solid' performance despite the pandemic-impact.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, the company expects to deliver revenues of approximately £180 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional and acquisition costs, or EBITDA, in excess of £17 million, ahead of previous expectations.
'We remain conscious of the impact of the pandemic to the broader economy and potential uncertainty as to the strength of its recovery, however the group fundamentally believes that the underlying demand for UK housing remains robust and expects to deliver further growth in revenue and profitability during the current financial year,' the company said.
At 9:37am: [LON:BRCK] share price was 0p at 49.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
