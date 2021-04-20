StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons said it had appointed Duncan Kennedy as chief financial officer and starting May 2021.
Kennedy joined James Fisher from BTG, a specialist healthcare company, where he was CFO for two years until the company was acquired in 2019.
At 9:38am: [LON:FSJ] Fisher James Sons PLC share price was 0p at 985p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
